Planning a trip to Kalam? Here’s where you should go

It's five hours away from Islamabad

If you're planning to head up north this summer, the hidden jewels of Kalam are waiting for you.

Nestled in the middle of snowy peaks, the valley is home to lush forests, scenic meadows, and mesmerising waterfalls.

Located approximately five hours north of Islamabad, Swat's Kalam Valley has emerged to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

Naya Din's Muhammad Shuaeb is there and gives you a tour of all the places you can visit.

