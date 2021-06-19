PIA’s Sadpara Air Safari takes off from Islamabad

The Pakistan International Airlines resumed its Air Safari service on Saturday with a flight from Islamabad to Skardu.

The service remained closed for nearly two years due to operational difficulties. According to the airline, the one-way fare of the flight will cost Rs25,000 and it will operate every Saturday.

The flight has been named Sadpara Air Safari after late Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara. It will fly over the snow-capped K2 and Nanga Parbat peaks, and Saiful Maluk lake.

On Saturday, 91 passengers from 13 countries boarded the flight. Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar was among them as well.

The decision is aimed at promoting tourism in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, the PIA resumed flights to Skardu and Swat from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

To book your flights, you can visit the airline’s website or call 111-786-786.

