PIA resumes flights to Canada, SOPs issued

The Pakistan International Airline has been granted permission to resume flights to Toronto.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the Canadian government has issued these SOPs for Pakistan passengers:

Passengers to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before boarding the flight.

Carry Covid-19 vaccination certificate at all times.

Mandatory for passengers of and above the age of five years to get tested.

PIA doctor to examine passengers before boarding the airplane.

Passengers showing Covid-19 symptoms to be offloaded immediately.

Travellers to submit details on Canada’s ArriveCAN app.

In the first phase, PIA will operate three flights to Canada starting Sunday (June 27). The airline’s spokesperson said flights will take off from Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. People can book their flights by visiting the PIA website.

Canada imposed a flight ban on Pakistan earlier this year due to the third wave of the coronavirus. On Monday, the country decided against renewing the ban on Pakistan.

All travellers to Canada are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They must also present a negative Covid test before boarding an international flight, and another upon arrival in Canada.

