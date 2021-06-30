PIA announces special flights for Doha

The Pakistan International Airline will run two special flights to Doha, it announced Wednesday.

Two special flights will take off from the Islamabad International Airport on July 5 and July 12. According to the spokesperson of the national carrier, two flights will leave from Doha for Islamabad on July 6 and July 13.

“Tickets are being sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. People are advised to get their flights booked online immediately,” he added.

Earlier this week, UAE extended its travel ban on Pakistan till July 21.

A notice issued by UAE’s civil aviation authority stated that cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, will be exempted from the restrictions.

On Sunday, Pakistan decided to increase the number of direct flights from the UK, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia by 40%. Passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test before departing for Pakistan.

New travel restrictions will come into effect from July 1.

