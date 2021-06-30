Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Travel

PIA announces special flights for Doha

Two flights to take off from Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The Pakistan International Airline will run two special flights to Doha, it announced Wednesday.

Two special flights will take off from the Islamabad International Airport on July 5 and July 12. According to the spokesperson of the national carrier, two flights will leave from Doha for Islamabad on July 6 and July 13.

“Tickets are being sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. People are advised to get their flights booked online immediately,” he added.

Earlier this week, UAE extended its travel ban on Pakistan till July 21.

A notice issued by UAE’s civil aviation authority stated that cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, will be exempted from the restrictions.

On Sunday, Pakistan decided to increase the number of direct flights from the UK, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia by 40%. Passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test before departing for Pakistan.

New travel restrictions will come into effect from July 1.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
doha PIA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA special flights, flights to doha, islamabad to doha, PIA, doha to islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How yoga can help you get rid of back pain
How yoga can help you get rid of back pain
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.