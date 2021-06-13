Covid-19: People from 26 countries barred from travelling to Pakistan

Pakistan has revised its list of Category C countries and brought the number down from 38 to 26 now.

Category C includes all the countries whose passengers have been banned from travelling to Pakistan and can only do after receiving special permission from the National Command Operation Center.

The list now includes Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Maldives, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Uruguay.

“All Pakistanis who are scheduled to return to Pakistan from Category C countries in June 2021 will be allowed to travel to Pakistan” and will be exempted from the ban, said the CAA notification issued on Sunday. The passengers will, however, be subjected to testing and quarantine stipulations upon their arrival.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.