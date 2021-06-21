Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Travel

Canada extends ban on flights from India— but not Pakistan

Flights from India banned till July 21

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Canada has decided to extend its ban on passengers flights coming from India for another month, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said.

The government has suspended all direct commercial and private flights from India till July 21.

People who depart from India to Canada via an indirect route are still required to get a valid COVID-19 test result before boarding any flight, he added.

The country has, however, decided to not renew the flight ban between Canada and Pakistan which means that passengers flight will start their operations soon.

Travellers from Pakistan will be required to get a COVID-19 test prior to boarding a flight to Canada.

On May 21, Canada had banned direct passenger flights from Pakistan and India after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries.

All travellers to Canada are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They must also present a negative Covid test before boarding an international flight, and another upon arrival in Canada.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
canada lifts ban on pakistan flights, canada ban on pakistan, pakistan canada flight ban, flight ban to pakistan,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.