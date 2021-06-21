Canada extends ban on flights from India— but not Pakistan

Canada has decided to extend its ban on passengers flights coming from India for another month, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said.

The government has suspended all direct commercial and private flights from India till July 21.

People who depart from India to Canada via an indirect route are still required to get a valid COVID-19 test result before boarding any flight, he added.

Our government announced that it’s renewing the flight ban between Canada and India for 30 days, to July 21st, 2021.



Based on the public health data, we will not be renewing the flight ban between Canada and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/vDvsnqjl1g — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 21, 2021

The country has, however, decided to not renew the flight ban between Canada and Pakistan which means that passengers flight will start their operations soon.

Travellers from Pakistan will be required to get a COVID-19 test prior to boarding a flight to Canada.

On May 21, Canada had banned direct passenger flights from Pakistan and India after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries.

All travellers to Canada are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They must also present a negative Covid test before boarding an international flight, and another upon arrival in Canada.