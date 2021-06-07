Babusar Top opens for tourists after six months

Govt issues SOPs for travellers
If you’re planning to travel up north this summer, here’s some good news for you.
The National Highway Authority and Kaghan Development Authority have reopened the Babusar Pass for tourists after six months.
The Frontier Works Organisation has cleared glaciers and snow from the road and reopened it for traffic. After this, travel time to Gilgit-Baltistan from Mansehra has been reduced by five hours.
The pass was closed in winters because of snowfall. Traffic was rerouted to the Karakoram Highway during this time.
Hundreds of tourists head up to Gilgit-Baltistan in summers, especially from May to August. Last year, all these tourist spots were closed because of the coronavirus lockdown. Locals suffered the most during this time because 90% of them depend on tourism for their livelihoods.
Last month, the National Command and Operation Centre removed all restrictions on travel.
Tourists have been instructed to carry their coronavirus test results and Covid-19 vaccination certificates. It is mandatory for people to follow SOPs.
Tour operators have been instructed to submit details of tourists to their district administration before visiting the tourist spots. People have been told to wear masks at all times and avoid gatherings in large groups.
For foreign travellers, they need to read up on Pakistan’s quarantine and Covid-19 testing protocols before travelling.