Covid-19: UAE bans travellers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka

The United Arab Emirates has placed a temporary ban on travellers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Transit flights have been banned too. The ban will be implemented from May 12 onwards.

The announcement was made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

#NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE and bound for these countries.https://t.co/Dhjg6dhPrp pic.twitter.com/bkPgdWexmM — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 10, 2021

It said that exceptions will only be given to UAE citizens, diplomats, Golden Visa holders, and businessmen’s jets. They will, however, have, to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The testing period prior to travel has been reduced from 72 to 48 hours, and all tests must be administered by accredited laboratories that issue results carrying a QR code.

The UK, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia among other countries have already restricted flights from Pakistan because the country is battling against the third wave of the coronavirus. Pakistan has reported 861,473 cases and 18,993 deaths so far.

