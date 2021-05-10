Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Covid-19: UAE bans travellers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Restrictions to be implemented from May 12

Posted: May 10, 2021
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
The United Arab Emirates has placed a temporary ban on travellers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Transit flights have been banned too. The ban will be implemented from May 12 onwards.

The announcement was made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

It said that exceptions will only be given to UAE citizens, diplomats, Golden Visa holders, and businessmen’s jets. They will, however, have, to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The testing period prior to travel has been reduced from 72 to 48 hours, and all tests must be administered by accredited laboratories that issue results carrying a QR code.

The UK, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia among other countries have already restricted flights from Pakistan because the country is battling against the third wave of the coronavirus. Pakistan has reported 861,473 cases and 18,993 deaths so far.

