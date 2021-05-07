Malaysia bans travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh

Malaysia has imposed a travel ban on people from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka as the countries continue to fight the third wave of Covid-19.

The country has already banned all flights from India.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the senior minister for security, said on May 4 the ban applies to all categories of travellers, including those with long-term social visit passes, business travellers and other visitors, according to The Strait Times.

The minister, however, said that exemptions will be given to those holding diplomatic and official passports in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.

He did not specify when this ban will take effect.

