KP and Gilgit-Baltistan are open to tourists once again

You can now travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan as permitted by the NCOC and the governments of the two provinces.

The travel will be unrestricted and you can visit all tourist spots, said the Tourism Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan. The road to the Babusar Top will be cleared by May 29. People can choose to fly there if flights start to operate. It is possible that the new airlines licensed to fly to Gilgit from major cities in Pakistan will start in June. International tourists can visit once international flights commence in Skardu Airport.

Tourists are encouraged to carry their coronavirus negative test results. There will, however, be no consequence if they choose not to.

It is mandatory for people to follow SOPs, said the tourism ministers of both provinces. Rescue 1122, health departments, hotel managers, and tour operators have been trained to follow safety protocols in KP. Most hotel staff has been vaccinated. They have been instructed not to allow people above the age of 50 who are not vaccinated.

Travel SOPs

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced SOPs for travellers, both local and international, planning to travel across the country anytime soon.

Hotels and guest houses to only allow travellers with negative Covid-19 test reports and CNICs

Travellers above the age of 40 to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by NADRA

From June 1, travellers above the age of 50 years won’t be allowed inside hotels without vaccine certificates

People above the age of 40 won’t be allowed to stay at hotels without vaccine certificates from July 1

Travellers to sign health declaration forms before entering a tourist site

Tourists to be served food inside hotel rooms

One person allowed to book one room

Tour operators and hotel management to ensure vaccination of staff members

Tour operators have been instructed to submit details of tourists to their district administration before visiting the tourist spots. People have been told to wear masks at all times and avoid gatherings in large groups.

For foreign travellers, they need to read up on Pakistan’s quarantine and Covid-19 testing protocols before travelling.

