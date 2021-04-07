Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Travel

PIA begins flights from Lahore to Skardu

Two flights will be operated every week

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Pakistanis will now be able to fly from Lahore to Skardu.

PIA's first flight, PK-8453, took off from the Allama Iqbal International Airport Wednesday morning with 153 passengers.

According to the spokesperson of the national carrier, PIA will operate two flights from Lahore to Skardu every week. "We will soon announce flights to Gilgit and other northern areas as well."

PIA CEO Arshad Malik said that the new flight operations will promote tourism in the country. The airline's new decisions were lauded by the Federal Minister for Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan.

"Flights between Lahore-Skardu will open a new travel corridor for domestic and international tourists," he tweeted. "Looking forward to its sustainable operation, as this will promote tourism, besides adding up to the revenue of the national flag carrier."

Last month, PIA resumed flight operations at the Saidu Sharif Airport in Gilgit after 17 years. The Saidu Sharif airport was closed in 2014 after PIA stopped its commercial flights to the station.

To book your flights you can visit the airline’s website or call 111-786-786.

HOME  
 
 
