Kalash Valley tourists can stay in camping pods for Rs3,000

Dial 1422 for reservations

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Photo: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department

People planning to travel to Bumburet Valley, one of the most popular sites in Kalash Valley, can stay in camping pods for Rs3,000 per night.

Photo: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department

Pods have two or four rooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen among other facilities. The pods were installed in 2019 with the aim to promote tourism.

Photo: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department

A two-bedroom pod will cost Rs3,000 per night, while the one with four bedrooms costs Rs5,000.

Photo: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department

Mian Asif of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism board said that booking for pods has started and people can get in touch with them on their helpline 1422 to ask about reservations.

The helpline will be function 24/7, he remarked.

Photo: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department

He shared that the KP government has even launched a tourism app that helps people book hotels, guest houses, camping pods, and other facilities. They have even revamped their website.

