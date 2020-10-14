This Karachi father-daughter duo traveled to Khunjerab on a bike

If you’re a travel enthusiast, Ghazal Farooqi and her father Qazi Farooqi are your new goals. The father-daughter duo travelled from Karachi to Khunjerab on a motorbike.
It took them 11 days to reach Khunjerab and they passed through beautiful valleys, breathtaking mountains and dreamy meadows on their way. The duo called the trip “life-changing”.
Qazi, who comes from the field of sports, is an experienced biker and made an excursion like this last year with his son as well. He’s now planning another road trip to Turkey via the Pakistan-Iran border. This one will be on a bike too.
For Ghazal, however, this was the first time she took to the road on a bike. “Being a woman on the bike on such a long journey, I was initially nervous,” she told SAMAA Digital. “But it was surprising to see how warm the people were. And of course, my father was my support system throughout.”
If you’re a rookie who wants to travel up north on a bike too, here are somethings Qazi said you should know:
The duo added that they met the most helpful people on their way. Qazi had one request of the government. “The motorway should be opened for bikers as well. The road is smoother than GT Road and has less traffic,” he said.