KP fines tourists Rs20,000 for polluting Kumrat, Kalam valleys

If you’re planning to head up north, make sure you lookout for dustbins or keep extra bags with you because Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to fine tourists Rs20,000 for polluting the Kalam and Kumrat valleys.

People trying to form illegal housing societies in the valley will be fined Rs2 million and will be sent behind bars for three years.

The province is popular among travel enthusiasts for its snow-capped peaks, fresh springs and breath-taking fields. The number of tourists visiting the areas increased this year after the coronavirus lockdown ended.

Following this, the province’s administration introduced new rules. These also include a Rs20,000 fine on building illegal speed breakers and a Rs25,000 for damaging a road.