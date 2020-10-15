Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Travel

Hospitality, food, mountains: Foreigners reveal best moments from Pakistan tour

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Foreigners from nine countries recently visited the northern areas of Pakistan and fell in love with the country’s hospitality, beauty, and food.

“When I came to Pakistan, I was immediately surprised by the hospitality,” said Alex from Poland while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

“Everyone was helpful and it was like this for the whole stay,” she said.

Photo: Travel Studio 92/Facebook

Alex revealed that she has even learned the phrase ‘mujhe bhook lagi hai‘ [I am feeling hungry] as she is “in love with the food from Pakistan”.

“I never thought the mountains in Pakistan are so beautiful. I had heard about their beauty but you never know how beautiful it is till you see it with your own eyes,” she said.

Photo: Travel Studio 92/Facebook

She urged more people to come and experience the country.

Arabella from Germany revealed that she has travelled to 50 countries and Pakistan is her absolute favourite because of the people’s hospitality. “My favourite things about Pakistan are definitely the food here, attitudes of the people and colourful clothes,” she added.

Photo: Travel Studio 92/Facebook

Alex, Arabella and the rest went on a 15-day tour of Pakistan with Travel Studio 92 recently.

Photo: Travel Studio 92/Facebook

Muhammad Ilyas, who runs Travel Studio 92, said that he resigned from his corporate job recently because he wanted to promote tourism at an international level in Pakistan. He said that he actively invites people from different countries to visit Pakistan.

This time travellers from Tunisia, Algeria, Spain, Poland, Germany, and other countries toured the northern areas with him.

