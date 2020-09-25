Pakistan makes coronavirus tests mandatory for international travellers

All international travellers coming to Pakistan will be required to carry their negative coronavirus test results with them starting October 5.

According to the government, travellers entering the country will have to share their contact information, undergo screening by a health official and provide a certificate of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test at the airport.

The coronavirus test will have to be conducted 96 hours prior to travelling.

The government has also introduced a Pass Track Application that all travellers will be required to install on their mobile phones. A health declaration form is also required to be filled 48 hours before arriving in the country.

Upon entering, the passengers will be asked if they have flu or cough. Those with coronavirus symptoms will have to isolate themselves for 14 days. Those without symptoms will be required to quarantine themselves at their homes for two weeks.

People have been asked to avoid all kinds of non-essential travel.

For any further queries, travellers can call the government health helpline at 1166 or visit covid.gov.pk.