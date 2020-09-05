Buzkashi, tent village: Broghil Festival a treat for thrill-seekers

If you are looking for an adventure, you must visit Chitral’s Broghil Festival. It will be held from September 12 to 13.

The festival promises good food, sporting activities, and adventure for people looking forward to attending it.

Broghil Valley, where the festival is celebrated every year, is located 13,600-feet above sea level. The valley borders the Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan and is located 250km from the city of Chitral.

The tourism department will host the festival at Broghil National Park, Upper Chitral this year. It was scheduled for September 5 to 6 but was delayed because of the recent rains in the region.

Mostly foreign tourists or people from Punjab come in huge numbers to attend the festival. Last year, many people came from China, France, and Japan just for it.

There are no particular dates during which the festival is held. It could be any two days between July to October.

Sporting activities

Buzkashi is one of the main attractions of the festival. The game, which is the national sport of Afghanistan, is played on horseback. It is similar to polo, but instead of a ball, it’s a goat carcass that players maneuver around the field.

Photo: Broghil Festival/Facebook

Other than that people also take part in yak polo, horse polo, donkey polo, wrestling, tug-of-war, football, cricket, and marathons.

Cost and accommodation

A tent village is also set up for the accommodation of the tourists. The special accommodation has large tents with double beds or bunk beds inside.

Photo: Broghil Festival/Facebook

The trip will roughly cost Rs12,000 if you are travelling to Broghil valley from Peshawar.

Karambar Lake

Karambar Lake, which is among the 31st highest lakes in the world, is not very far from Karambar which connects Broghil valley and Ghizer district.

The width of the lake is almost three kilometres.