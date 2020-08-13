Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Planning a trip to Hunza? Get tested for coronavirus first

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Planning a trip to Hunza? Get tested for coronavirus first

Photo: AFP

If you are planning a trip to Hunza, Skardu, Astore, or anywhere else in Gilgit-Baltistan, you will need to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

The GB government has made it compulsory for people to show their test results before entering it. The test result cannot be older than a week.

The tourism ministry has also issued instructions to hotel owners to isolate tourists who show symptoms of the virus.

Many tourists crowded the area’s northern regions after the ban on tourism was lifted. People thronged the streets of Swat and Abbottabad’s chairlift saw huge queues of eager tourists.

The tourism sector, like other sectors, saw a complete closure after the Pakistani government impose a lockdown across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued notification to reopen tourism from August 8 and the road to Naran saw a massive traffic jam on the very first day. Tourism had been closed since March 19.

In Kalam, people found difficulty finding hotel rooms for overnight stays due to a high influx of tourists in the area.

