Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Turkish Airlines welcomes plan for Istanbul-Pakistan PIA flight operations

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Turkish Airlines welcomes plan for Istanbul-Pakistan PIA flight operations

Photo: AFP

Turkish Airlines has welcomed a plan by PIA to start flight operations of the national carrier to Turkey from next month.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik has said that the airline planned to start operations to Turkey from the first week of August provided that Turkey’s aeronautical authorities granted it permission for the flights.

According to the plan, PIA passengers will be able to travel to Europe from Turkey via Turkish Airlines.

In his letter, the Turkish Airlines’ CEO proposed to upgrade the codeshare from unilateral to a bilateral arrangement with Pakistan.

He said that flights of both companies to Birmingham, London, Milan, Barcelona, Copenhagen and Oslo can also be made with codeshare.

Through this, Pakistani passengers landing at the airport in Istanbul will be able to book flights on European routes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA Turkish Airlines
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA, Turkish Airlines, Arshad Malik, CEO, Istanbul, Europe
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan govt announces Eid holidays
Pakistan govt announces Eid holidays
Zil Hajj moon not sighted in Pakistan
Zil Hajj moon not sighted in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.