PTDC closing 30 motels in northern Pakistan, firing employees

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation is shutting down 30 motels and firing all the people employed there.

These motels are located in the northern areas of the country. The PTDC has yet to release a list of their names.

An officer of the department told SAMAA TV that an international-level institution was being set up that would handle the country’s tourism promotion and marketing.

In the meantime, these motels were incurring massive losses and the government had to spend millions on them every year. Paying the salaries of the people employed there was getting difficult, he said.

The PTDC’s board of governors and federal government decided to close the motels and fire the staff to prevent further losses.