Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTDC closing 30 motels in northern Pakistan, firing employees

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PTDC closing 30 motels in northern Pakistan, firing employees

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation is shutting down 30 motels and firing all the people employed there.

These motels are located in the northern areas of the country. The PTDC has yet to release a list of their names.

An officer of the department told SAMAA TV that an international-level institution was being set up that would handle the country’s tourism promotion and marketing.

In the meantime, these motels were incurring massive losses and the government had to spend millions on them every year. Paying the salaries of the people employed there was getting difficult, he said.

The PTDC’s board of governors and federal government decided to close the motels and fire the staff to prevent further losses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
tourism
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.