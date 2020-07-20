Shaukat Yousafzai: Tourism spots to reopen after Eidul Azha

Tourism spots in the northern areas of Pakistan are all set to reopen after Eidul Azha, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said.

“Coronavirus SOPs are being prepared by the government and the tourism department so that tourist destinations can be reopened as soon as possible,” he said on SAMAA TV‘s programme Naya Din on Monday.

Yousafzai said that the matter was especially overlooked by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan which proved the importance of tourism in the country.

“The tourism authority and police have collaborated to ensure that all tourist spots and zones are safe for visitors,” the minister added.

He said that in regions such as Malakand and Hazara, new spots were being identified and will soon be introduced. “This will attract more tourists — both nationally and internationally.”

Tourism spots in the country have been closed ever since coronavirus cases in the country surged. So far, Pakistan has reported over 265,000 cases and 5,599 casualties.