Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan extends visas of all foreigners till April 30

Posted: Apr 8, 2020
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Pakistan has extended visas of all foreign nationals in the country until April 30, its interior ministry said Wednesday.

Visas of foreigners that had expired since March 15 would now be valid until April 30, the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was made keeping the coronavirus situation in view, according to the statement. The ministry hoped that these foreign nationals would not have to face any difficulties.

The order and its details can be found on the National Database and Registration Authority’s website.

The development comes as Pakistan continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. The country has 4,200 known cases of the virus.

It has so far claimed 60 lives in Pakistan.

