Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
UK allows its citizens to travel to Pakistan’s northern areas

Posted: Jan 24, 2020
Photo: AFP

The United Kingdom has allowed its citizens to travel to tourist spots in Pakistan’s northern areas, owing to the improved security situation of the country.

The announcement was made by British High Commissioner to Islamabad Dr Christian Turner on Friday.

This is the first major update in the UK travel advisory since 2015. It follows the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit by Prince William and Kate Middleton in October 2019.

The announcement is the “result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country’s security situation,” read a statement published on the British government website.

“Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys.”

High Commissioner Turner praised the Government of Pakistan for providing improved security environment over the past years.

“Following my arrival in December 2019, I made this review of the travel advice a priority,” he said.

“I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer.”

