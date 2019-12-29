Tourists have fun skiing in Malam Jabba

People call it their 'dream location'

Snow-capped mountains, frosty pine trees and beautiful ski resorts make Malam Jabba the perfect tourist destination. The winter season’s first snowfall has proved to be the icing on the cake.

The valley has been thronged by tourists ever since winters arrived. The visitors, including women and children, can be seen skiing, ice-skating, snow-tubing and riding on chairlifts.

Many tourists call Malam Jabba their “dream location”. The valley looks breathtaking throughout the year. The charm the valley boasts when during winters, with its snowfall, is unmatched, a tourist said.

The weather in the valley has dropped to -3°C.

“We have come from Faisalabad and are enjoying the weather here,” said a tourist. “It is very cold, but we are having a lot of fun,” she added.

Along with the beautiful views, the valley is also popular for its ski resorts. Children and adults are seen skiing and taking part in other winter sports.

Malam Jabba is a hill station located in the Swat Valley.