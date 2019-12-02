London’s all-women desi hotspot where Sikhs love Imran Khan

I just arrived in London for a trip and want to tell you about this fantastic desi store I came to explore.

When you are abroad sometimes you feel like eating something familiar, something that tastes like home.

I’ve found a lot of restaurants here that are run by Pakistanis or our neighbours, Indians.

I ended up coming to Delhi Wala where the food is fantastic and like many other restaurants, its environment or ambiance is such that you almost can’t believe you’re not in Pakistan.

I asked one of the women working here, Hasoo from Portugal, who spoke good Urdu/Hindi, why Delhi Wala had all-female staff. The women were all from India, she said, and explained that they felt they offered better customer service. Plus it was great for women’s empowerment.

Delhi Wala has a huge selection of fun things to eat: gol gappay and moti-choor laddoo, jalebis and dossas, green pepper pakoras, parathas, saag and makai ki roti. Their channa batora is a special.

Some of the women working there are Sikh. I met one of them who had been in London for a year and had come from Haryana, Punjab. She had seen the news from Pakistan of Kartarpur corridor opening in November for visa-free access Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for Sikhs, especially those coming from across the border in India. The gurdwara is Sikkism’s holiest of sites.

“There are a lot of Sikh families who were waiting for it,” she said. “It is such a great thing for the Pakistan government to have done for them.”

Another woman, who was also Sikh, said that she was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Because for a long time our [Indian] government was trying… but now worldwide our sardars are so happy that I just can’t explain,” she said. She said Sikhs had yearned for years to go to Kartarpur and now that dream had come true.

With reporting by Kiran Naz.