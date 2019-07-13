Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Desi Mountaineer to climb world’s 13th highest mountain, Gasherbum II

44 mins ago
 

Saad Mohamed, also known as the Desi Mountaineer, is set to climb the Gasherbum II, the world’s 13th highest mountain.

There are 14 8,000m peaks in the world, two of which are in Pakistan.

Mohamed believes that if you are a good mountaineer, then you are a good storyteller.

“Mountaineering teaches you a lot of valuable life lessons which can help with motivational speaking,” he said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Monday.

The young man wears many hats. He is a mountaineer, motivational speaker, a digital communications expert, a photographer and filmmaker.

Related: Trophy hunting protects Pakistan’s national animal, brings prosperity to villages

While talking about mountaineering, he said, “It goes beyond hobbies when you can still push yourself when you are at your lowest energy point.” He remarked that it is important to be mentally strong.

“What makes it better is when your passion contributes to your country’s success,” he added.

The young Pakistani takes his fans on a visual journey and also posts live updates on his Twitter while he is  mountaineering . He uses Garmin, an inReach satellite technology that helps you stay in touch globally.

The software helps you send and receive messages, navigate your route, track and share your journey and send SOS to get emergency help through satellite networks.

His advice to new mountaineers is to take it slow. “It is a gradual progression. First you climb a 5,000m peak and then move on to an 8,000 one.”

mountaineer Saad Mohamed
 
