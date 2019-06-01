HOME > Travel

US visa applicants have to provide social media account details

The US has implemented a new policy on Friday requiring most visa applicants to provide information about their social media accounts.

According to The Hill, the Trump administration has made it a requirement for most visa applicants, including temporary visitors, to list social media accounts they have used in the past five years in a drop down menu, along with other personal information.

Applicants will have the option to say that they do not use social media. But if applicants lie about social media use, they could face “serious immigration consequences”, a State Department official told The Hill.

Right now, the application only includes major social media websites (think Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) but it will be expanded soon.

The move was announced last year but received heavy criticism. Despite this, the State Department decided to move on with it.

