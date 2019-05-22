Travel filmmaker explores Khunjerab Pass via rickshaw for documentary shoot

The Khunjerab Pass is a visual treat with snow-covered mountains. However, extreme weather conditions and high altitudes (it’s over 4,700 metres) make traveling difficult in the area.

However, one Pakistani travel filmmaker is all set to explore the destination in a rickshaw to shoot a travel documentary series.

Wajahat Malik will be the first person to drive a rickshaw from Islamabad to the Khunjerab Pass.

His journey to explore the scenic beauty started on Wednesday (today).

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation is collaborating with him to launch the Responsible Tourism Campaign, which promotes environmental-friendly habits for tourists.

The rickshaw he is using to travel to the Khunjerab Pass has peace and anti-pollution messages printed on it.

