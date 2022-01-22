PSL7: Players, officials, hotel and stadium staff test positive

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is being overshadowed by the fifth wave of Covid-19. On Friday, two players, two team officials, at least nine employees of the National Stadium Karachi and 40 employees of a private hotel hosting players tested positive for coronavirus. They were quarantined.

The Sindh Health Department has set up a Mobile Emergency Unit for Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL7) at the National Stadium Karachi. The unit carried out tests for 91 employees of the National Stadium and quarantined the nine employees who tested positive.

Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan told SAMAA Digital that arrangements are being made for PSL7 on the instructions of Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah and Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon.

A two-bed mobile medical emergency unit has been set up, but the number of beds could be increased to 10 if needed, he said.

“The emergency mobile unit will have male and female doctors and paramedical staff. We will also have orthopedics, eye specialists, neurologists and cardiologists,” he added.

Dr Akram Sultan said that the emergency unit was fully prepared to respond in the event players or spectators faced an emergency. The mobile emergency unit is being supervised by Deputy Director Health Dr Ghani Sheikh.

He said that PCR tests of PSL players staying at private hotels have also been done. DHO South and his team are in the hotel.

When the test reports of players and the hotel staff came in, two players, two team officials and 40 employees of the hotel were found infected by the coronavirus.

Everyone who tested positive has been isolated.

On the other hand, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said that the tournament will start on Thursday as per schedule. All foreigners are coming to Pakistan and ready to go to Lahore despite the bomb blast on Thursday, he said.

He said that renowned singer Atif Aslam will perform at the short opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League.