Three private schools in Karachi sealed for Covid SOP violations

As city reports over 1.433 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi Central District’s administration sealed three schools for not following SOPs.

In the last 24 hours, 1,645 cases were reported across the province. Out of this, 1,433 or over 87% was from Karachi.

No coronavirus-related death has been reported in the past one day, however, 172 Covid-19 patients are said to be in critical condition.

According to the health authorities, 95% of the new cases are of the Omicron variant.

The government has been advising people to get vaccinated.

Pakistan has started giving booster shots to citizens of the age of 30 years or above.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, people who got both doses of their vaccine at least six months back are eligible for the booster jab.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost. Only Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer will be given as booster shots. You can go to any vaccination centre in your city for the shot.

In Sindh, the booster service will be available at only three vaccination centers in Karachi: Dow Ojha Campus, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and Children Hospital in District Central.

On Sunday, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that there is clear evidence of the beginning of the fifth wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan. Most of the Omicron variant cases are surfacing in Karachi.

According to experts, Omicron spreads four times faster than the Delta variant which overwhelmed the health system of India and other countries in 2021.