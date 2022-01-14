Pakistanis over 18 years can now get their booster doses

The National Command and Operation Centre has approved booster doses for Pakistani of and above the age of 18 years.

“From tomorrow onwards [Saturday, January 15], citizens over 18 years will be eligible for a free booster dose of their choice,” the forum tweeted Friday. “Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination.”

People can visit any vaccination centre for the shot.

The development comes after Pakistan’s coronavirus infection rate jumped to 7% Thursday. Karachi has, on the other hand, recorded its highest number of cases since the first virus outbreak last year. The positivity rate in the city has reached 28.8%.

The government has, so far, refuted claims of a lockdown. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said decisions on restrictions and lockdown will be taken in coordination with the NCOC.

Earlier, the government approved the jabs for those above 50 years, health workers, and immunocompromised persons. The decision was taken after Pakistan started reporting the new and deadlier Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Vaccination updates

Earlier in the day, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan said 50% population of Pakistan above the age of 12 years has been completely immunised against covid-19.

He urged people to keep following precautionary measures. “Let us also not forget that with cases surging all over the country, we must wear masks, esp indoors.”

At a press conference earlier, Dr Sultan added that Pakistan’s data on vaccination shows that the infection rate of the disease in immunised people is way less than those not vaccinated.

“Vaccines are protecting everyone. But it’s especially important for women and the elderly to get inoculated,” he stressed.

The SAPM has also outlined these precautionary measures: