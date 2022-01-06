Pakistan reports 1,000 Covid-19 cases first time in three months

Pakistan reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a day Thursday (January 6) for the first time since October 14, 2021.

In the last 24 hours, 1,085 infections have been recorded, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. Over 600 people are on critical care, while five succumbed to the deadly virus.

The positivity rate, on the other hand, has climbed to 2.32%, more than half of what it was two weeks back. Experts say the signs are clear. Pakistan has entered the 5th wave of the virus and it’s going to get worse in the upcoming days.

Statistics 6 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,585

Positive Cases: 1085

Positivity %: 2.32%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 636 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 6, 2022

Health authorities have attributed the sudden rise in the cases to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The high-transmissible strain has, so far, affected Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad the most. Presently, there are over 350 active Omicron cases in the country.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan warned that the cases will increase because the new variant spreads at a very fast rate.

Even though it is mild, we can’t stay under the impression that it won’t be lethal, he said. The SAPM outlined these precautionary measures to be implemented for defense against the strain:

Wear masks

Get vaccinated

Avoid crowded areas

Ensure proper ventilation at public gatherings.

Omicron variant

According to the World Health Organisation, Omicron, first reported in South Africa, poses a “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems. “The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high,” the UN health agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.

“Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days.”

In an interview with SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, Dr Sultan explained that Omicron contributed to the surge in positive cases.

People should protect themselves by wearing masks and getting vaccinated because most of the cases are of unvaccinated people, he said.

Some people talk about their personal experiences and say that they have experienced mild symptoms, said the SAPM. But he said it is ill-advised to go on what they are saying; only when more cases come forward will we know more about this variant.