Pain and gain: Pharmacies overcharge for paracetamol amid Omicron surge shortage

People in Karachi have been complaining of a painkiller shortage as drug stores and pharmacies say there is a shortage of stock as demand has risen with the surge in coronavirus cases.

When SAMAA TV visited pharmacies the only response we got was “shortage in the market”.

“I have visited many medical stores for a Panadol strip but couldn’t find it anywhere,” one of the buyers said.

Painkillers with Paracetamol, acetaminophen, or aspirin formula are unavailable and where they are on sale they are more expensive.

Why the drug is not available?

Wholesale Karachi Pharmaceuticals Vice President Aamer Malik pegged the shortage to the fifth wave of the coronavirus.

He said doctors have been advising people to use these medicines which has led to an increase in demand.

