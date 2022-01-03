Over 30 years? Get in line for the booster shot

Pakistani citizens above or of the age of 30 years can get their booster shot starting today, January 3, 2022.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, people who got both doses of their coronavirus vaccine at least six months back are eligible for the booster jab.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost. Only Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer will be given as booster shots. You can go to any vaccination centre in your city for the shot.

In Sindh, the booster service will be available at only three vaccination centers in Karachi: Dow Ojha Campus, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and Children Hospital in District Central.

Earlier, the government approved the jabs for those above 50 years, health workers, and immunocompromised persons. The decision was taken after Pakistan started reporting the new and deadlier Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Omicron and the 5th wave

On Sunday, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that there’s clear evidence of the beginning of the 5th wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan. He said that most of the cases of the Omicron variant are surfacing in Karachi.

According to experts, Omicron spreads four times faster than the Delta variant which overwhelmed the health system of India and other countries in 2021.

Statistics 3 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,643

Positive Cases: 708

Positivity %: 1.55%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 642 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, on Monday, Pakistan reported 700 new cases in a day — the first time since October 2021. The positivity rate, too, has risen to 1.55%.