Over 18 years? Go get your booster dose

Citizens above 18 years can now get their booster dose from any vaccination centre across Pakistan. The shots will be administered free of cost.

Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination. People will be able to get the dose of their choice.

Earlier, the government approved the jabs for those above 50 years, health workers, and immunocompromised persons. The decision was taken after Pakistan started reporting the new and deadlier Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s covid-19 positivity rate jumped to 8.16% as the country reported over 4,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time since August last year.

Of these, the highest number of cases were recorded in Sindh, especially Karachi. The city’s positivity rate has reached 35%, the highest since the virus first broke out in 2020. The government has urged people to follow SOPs and ensure the use of masks.

Experts have warned that crowded events such as the Karachi Eat Festival are contributing to the spread in cases. People on Twitter have even gone forward to call the event a corona fest.

The provincial and federal governments have, on the other hand, refuted claims of a covid-19 lockdown in the country. NCOC chief Asad Umar said the focus right now should be on vaccination.