Omicron: Punjab imposes emergency in hospitals

Yasmin Rashid says covid situation in Lahore alarming

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
The Punjab government has imposed a covid-19 emergency in all major hospitals after 170 Omicron cases were reported in the province, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashin has announced.

At a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, she revealed that the overall infection rate in Punjab is 1%. "In Lahore, on the other hand, the positivity ratio is 3.8% which is alarming."

Rashid has warned that if people stop taking precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, a new outbreak is imminent in the province.

Earlier in the day, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan has started showing signs of the 5th wave of the coronavirus. According to genome sequencing, the infection of Omicron is the highest in Karachi.

Health cards

Rashid, briefing on the government's recently launched health cards for Punjab, said that families in the province can register themselves for the facility by sending their CNIC number to 8500.

For now, the residents of Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, and Kasur will be able to register themselves.

In the next three months, the entire population of the remaining 25 districts of Punjab will also get this facility. Until then, your ID card can only be used as a health card.

 
