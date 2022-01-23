Micro-smart lockdown in Karachi as 33 doctors test positive

The fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic has hit major cities with no let-up seen in cases. Authorities in Karachi on Saturday decided to impose micro-smart lockdown in dozens of neighborhoods after 106 cases of Omicron variants were reported in District Central.

The decision comes as at least 33 trainee doctors tested positive for Covid-19 at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi.

A NICVD spokesperson said eight nurses have also been infected with the virus.

The positivity rate in Karachi has increased to 46% in Karachi, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday night.

The District Central deputy commissioner has issued a notification to impose micro-smart lockdown in several union councils (UCs) in Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, and Liaquatabad areas.

The notification lists dozens of neighborhoods from various UCs where the smart lockdown would be imposed.

During the lockdown, the movement of people would be restricted in the hotspot areas.

The lockdown is being imposed on recommendation from the district health officer.

District Central reported 106 Omicron cases on Saturday, the highest single-day tally.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revised precautionary measures for mosques and other places of worship across Pakistan.

This time, the stress is on vaccination. Only vaccinated people would be allowed into places of worship, where six feet distance would be maintained between people.

Here are the new SOPs: