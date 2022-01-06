Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Health

Lockdown in Sindh dependant on hospitalisation rate: health minister

Azra Pechuho says Covid is here to stay

Posted: Jan 6, 2022
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has said that the decision on lockdown in the province is dependant on the rate of hospitalisation. For now, any such option is not being considered.

"We will go for a lockdown only if, god forbid, a time comes when hospitals start filling up with patients and there's no space left," Dr Azra said at a media talk in Hyderabad.

Her statement comes after Karachi's coronavirus positivity rate shot up to 9.23% on Thursday.

She clarified that coronavirus is NOT going to end. "Covid-19 is now going to live with us. Some cases will always be there in the society because it's an epidemic."

The health minister revealed that Karachi, so far, has reported 170 Omicron cases. The new variant is spreading rapidly. "We are conducting genomic sampling of every international passenger arriving in the country," she added.

Talking about schools, Dr Azra reiterated parents should get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. Make sure your child is wearing masks at all times.

