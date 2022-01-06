Khyber Pakhtunkhwa detects first case of Omicron variant

The high-transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The province reported the first case of the new strain on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra broke the news on Twitter. He said it was only a matter of time before the province, too, fell prey to the new variant.

“Our hospital system has coped with four surges and will continue to be ready. Our best defense is to vaccinate as per NCOC guidelines,” Jhagra added.

According to the KP Health Department, five people who have contracted the new variant hail from Peshawar, while one is a resident of Mansehra. They have been quarantined at the KP Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex.

On Thursday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus, while three people lost their lives.

On Wednesday, NCOC chief Asad Umar and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, in a press conference, said that Pakistan has entered the 5th wave of the pandemic. “The cases will just increase now as the new variant spreads rapidly.”

Dr Sultan pointed out that vaccination is the best defense against the virus, especially for the elderly and women. He urged people to wear masks, avoid crowded areas and ensure proper ventilation in public gatherings.

Alarming situation in Karachi

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the positivity rate in the last 24 hours increased to 9.23%. On Thursday, Sindh reported 556 cases of which 423 were from Karachi.

The rise in the cases has been attributed to Omicron. According to health authorities, the city is the most affected. Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar said 60% of the new covid cases in Pakistan are from Karachi and Lahore.

Booster shots

Booster shots are now available for the age of 30 years and above. You are eligible for the jab six months after both doses. The shots are free of cost. Only Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer will be given as booster shots.

Dr Sultan said across the globe it has been decided that booster shots are for above 50 years, those who have weak immune systems, and people who are vaccinated before six months.