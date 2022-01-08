KEMU hostel grapples with Covid outbreak in 26 students

Twenty-six students of Lahore’s King Edward Medical College have tested positive for coronavirus as the positivity rate in the city rose to 6.3 percent.

According to university officials, students who tested positive were living in the hostel and have been isolated.

All students living in the hostel have been tested and those with negative results are being moved to a separate location.

Across Pakistan, the fifth wave of coronavirus is leading to a rapid rise in the number of cases. The overall positivity ratio has shot up to 2.89 percent, according to National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

In the past 24 hours, 1,345 more cases have been reported. Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad remain the most-affected cities.

Karachi

The positivity rate in Karachi shot up to 11.72 percent after 633 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Due to the surge in cases, Sindh Government Friday made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students above and of the age of 12 years.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Education Department, it is obligatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated as well

“The administration of all privately managed educational institutions has been instructed to ensure 100% vaccination of students and staff of their schools,” it stated.

Schools and colleges have been instructed to collect a copy of vaccination cards from students.

Lahore

Lahore reported 353 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours. The positivity ratio is 6.3 percent. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that if the number of cases kept increasing, the government will be forced to enforce a lockdown.

She has requested people to take precautions and not step out in public spaces unnecessarily.

Islamabad

The number of cases in federal capital has increased to 211 after 34 news cases have been reported in last 24 hours. All these cases are of Omicron strain of coronavirus.

Booster shots and vaccinations

NCOC chief Asad Umer has urged unvaccinated people to get inoculated without any delay. He said that booster shots are now available for vaccinated people over the age of 30.

Those people who got both doses of their coronavirus vaccine at least six months back are eligible for the booster jab.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost. Only Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer will be given as booster shots. In Sindh, the booster service will be available at only three vaccination centers in Karachi: Dow Ojha Campus, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and Children Hospital in District Central.