Monday, January 10, 2022  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Karachi’s district East reports highest Omicron cases

Positivity rate reaches 15%

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The highest number of Omicron cases in Karachi, on Monday, have been reported in District East, the Sindh government has revealed.

According to data available with SAMAA Digital, 43% of the confirmed cases of the new variant were recorded in the district. The total number of Omicron cases reported in the last 24 hours is 109.

In the last 24 hours, the coronavirus positivity rate in Karachi has surpassed 15% alarming the government and health experts.

Here is a breakdown of the city centres where the virus positivity ratio is the highest:

  • Karachi East – 43%
  • Karachi South – 26%
  • Karachi Central – 7%
  • Airport – 13%
  • Malir – 2%

According to NCOC, Karachi is one of the most affected cities by Omicron. The first case of the highly-transmissible strain in Pakistan was reported from the city on December 13. Since then, a spur of coronavirus has been seen in Lahore and Islamabad as well.

Karachi Administrator Murtuza Wahab has said the government has not yet taken any decision on lockdown in Sindh after rumours started doing rounds on social media. Earlier, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho clarified that a lockdown will only be imposed when the hospitalisation rate increases.

Last week, the province made covid-19 vaccination mandatory for students of and above the age of 12 years.

1,600 new cases in a day

On Monday, Pakistan reported 1,600 coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since October 2021. The national positivity rate stands at 3.66%, according to the NCOC.

Here’s the province-wise breakdown of cases reported in the last 24 hours:

  • Sindh: 928
  • Punjab: 561
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 42
  • Balochistan: 1
  • Islamabad: 113
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 2
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 2

 
