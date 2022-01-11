Karachi’s covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 18%

In what is being called an immensely alarming situation, Karachi’s coronavirus positivity rate reached 18% Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, over 800 cases have surfaced.

On January 11, 4,469 covid-19 tests were conducted. The cases in Sindh, on the other hand, closed to the 1,000 mark.

In Karachi, the highest number of coronavirus cases, especially those of the new Omicron variant, have been reported in District East at 43%.

According to NCOC, Karachi is one of the most affected cities by Omicron. The first case of the highly-transmissible strain in Pakistan was reported from the city on December 13. Since then, a spur of coronavirus has been seen in Lahore and Islamabad as well.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the covid positivity rate reached 15% on Monday.

Earlier, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab urged people to immediately get vaccinated against the deadly virus. He clarified that the government is not imposing a lockdown but will have to take tough decisions if people don’t take precautionary measures.

New vaccination milestone

Meanwhile, NCOC chief Asad Umar has announced that Pakistan has, yet again, achieved a new milestone in its national immunisation drive.

“More than 100 million people have received at least their first dose of the vaccine,” he revealed. “Of these nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated. Work not complete yet. Need to keep the momentum going.”

Achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign yesterday, crossing 100 million people who have recieved atleast one dose. Of these nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio crossed 3% after nearly three months. According to NCOC, 1,467 cases were reported from across the country after 43,540 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The government has urged people to get vaccinated calling it the best defense against the new strain. People who got both their shots six months back can get their booster dose now.

The government is vaccinating the shots to people above and over the age of 30 years free of cost.