Karachi’s covid-19 cases reach historic high: Sindh CM

Karachi reported its highest-ever coronavirus cases, since the first major outbreak last year, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has revealed.

At a press conference on Friday, he said that the hospitalisation rate in the province is not that high. "The health department is monitoring the cases regularly. The fifth wave is rapidly spreading, not just in Karachi, but across the country."

Shah added that a decision on tightening restrictions and imposing lockdowns will be taken in coordination with the National Command and Operation Centre.

On Thursday, Karachi's coronavirus positivity rate climbed to 28.8% alarming health authorities. In the last 24 hours, Sindh has reported 2,289 cases. Of these, 2,081 are from Karachi. Two people lost their lives to the deadly virus on Thursday, while 14 patients have been moved to ventilators.

The infection rate in Lahore and Islamabad has surpassed 5% as well.

Wear masks

In a tweet earlier in the day, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan urged people to wear masks, especially indoors. "Over 50% population, above the age of 12 years has been vaccinated against covid."

Covid vaccine update - >50% of the 12y+ population is fully vaccinated. Let us not stop here. More to do



Let us also not forget that with cases surging all over the country, we must wear masks, esp indoors — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) January 14, 2022

He reminded people to take precautionary measures. "Let us also not forget that with cases surging all over the country."

Pakistan reported over 3,000 covid cases for the third consecutive day Thursday. The national positivity rate has increased to 7.4%. Sindh is leading the province, followed by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.