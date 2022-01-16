Karachi paediatrician dies from Covid-19

The covid-19 pandemic has claimed the life of another doctor in Karachi. Professor Dr Salahuddin Sheikh, a paediatrician, passed away on Sunday.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) announced his demise in a statement.

Dr Salahuddin was a very senior paediatrician working at the Agha Khan University Hospital in Karachi.

He was undergoing medical treatment at the hospital for a few days.

The pandemic has killed around 200 Pakistani health professionals, mostly doctors, since early 2020, according to a PMA statement issued in May 2021.

Two doctors died of Covid-19 in Karachi in August.

Dr Nisar Ali Shah, a former senior medico-legal officer of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi who ran a private practice in Karachi, and Dr Farzana Memon, a gynaecologist from Sindh’ Naushahro Feroze district, were both undergoing medical treatment in Karachi.

Covid-19 cases have surged in recent weeks in Pakistan led by the Omicron breakout.

World Health Organization and Pakistani experts have warned that rising cases may overwhelm the health system in developing countries.

The PMA holds “the increasing burden” of Covid-19 cases responsible for the deaths of doctors and says that the government has failed doctors and their families.

The government remained careless about the welfare of the families of the deceased doctors, says the PMA.

It said the government announced Shuhda Package for the families but never implemented it. The government even ignored the services of doctors while conferring civil awards of 2021 which caused desperation in the medical fraternity, according to the PMA.