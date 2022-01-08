Explainer: How to prevent hypothermia

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Heavy snowfall and blizzards have taken 21 lives in one of Pakistan's most popular hill stations, Murree. Thousands of people were forced to spend the night in their cars after roads were blocked due to piling blankets of snow.

According to health experts, it is likely the deaths took place due to hypothermia. This happens when the temperature of the body drops below 28 degrees. Due to immense cold, the vessels of the body contract disrupting the flow of blood.

People stuck outdoors are especially vulnerable. Here are some ways you can protect yourself from hypothermia:

Wear warm clothes - a lot of layers.

Use heater if inside cars but when temperatures drop below the freezing point that doesn't work. Instead, get out of cars and seek comfort in a warm place. Use fire.

Be well-prepared if you're on the roads. Fill up your fuel tanks.

Keep yourself active. When you stay in one place, chances of frostbites increase.

Emergency centres very important. Distribute hot water bottles to people trapped. If you feel someone is losing consciousness due to hypothermia, keep a hot water bottle under their arms or on the groin.

Don't travel after sunset.

Keep separate blankets.

Don't take young children or elders to such areas. It can result in paralysis, heart attack, and high blood pressure. People who have sugar or asthma should avoid going to such places.

