Health

Flurona – latest mix to the pandemic

First case of Flurona was reported in Israel

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An Israeli man receives a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv. Photo:AFP

Israel reported the first known case of “flurona” — a simultaneous coronavirus and influenza virus infection – on December 30, 2021.

The double infection was detected in a pregnant woman at Rabin Medical Center (Ichilov) in Petach Tikva. The woman was not vaccinated.

The patient did not know she had either virus and showed mild symptoms. She was tested after being admitted for labour.

“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived. Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again,” said Prof. Arnon Vizhnitser, the gynecology department director.

What do we know about Flurona

“The disease is the same disease; they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract,” said Prof. Vizhnitser.

Israeli health authorities are still investigating if the combination of the two viruses causes serious illness.

Flurona comes after the emergence of Delmicron in Europe. Delmicron is a combination of two different variants of coronavirus, Delta and Omicron. It reportedly causes more severe symptoms in some patients, especially those who have not been vaccinated.

