Fact check: No, govt hasn’t announced new restrictions for Sindh

The Sindh government has debunked all fake news regarding new coronavirus restrictions imposed in the province. On Friday, a doctored notification was doing rounds on social media.

The spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department confirmed to SAMAA Digital that no such directives have been passed by the government so far.

“Please be wary of photoshopped images that are spreading fake information during the pandemic. This document is fake and no such notification has been issued from the Sindh Government or Sindh Health Department. If forwarded to you, inform the sender it is inauthentic,” the department tweeted later in the day.

Omicron grapples Karachi, Lahore

Pakistan reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. The national positivity rate has increased to 2.5%, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

Statistics 7 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,145

Positive Cases: 1293

Positivity %: 2.52%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 609 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 7, 2022

Spurred by the new Omicron variant, coronavirus cases are on the rise again. Karachi and Lahore became the most affected cities after their positivity ratio increased to 10.25% and 5.7%, respectively.

On Friday, over 600 new cases were reported in Karachi within 24 hours, while two people succumbed to the virus.

On the other hand, Omicron in Lahore has gripped the city. Twenty-one cases of the new variant were reported in a day on January 7. The health authorities have imposed an emergency at all major hospitals in Punjab.

In Islamabad, 109 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, of which 34 were of the new strain.

Experts have said Omicron is replacing other variants in the city and declared it highly transmissible.

Lockdown rumors

On Thursday, in an interview with Geo News, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan is not mulling on a lockdown for now. “Our focus should be on increasing the pace of vaccination, both the doses.”

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechucho has also clarified that the decision to impose a lockdown in Sindh is dependant on the province’s hospitalisation rate.

“We will go for a lockdown only if, god forbid, a time comes when hospitals start filling up with patients and there’s no space left,” she said at a media talk in Hyderabad.