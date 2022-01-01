Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Explainer: Omicron surge in Pakistan and what lies ahead

Experts warn country entering 5th Covid wave

Posted: Jan 1, 2022
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

In two weeks, Pakistan has reported over 100 cases of the new Omicron variant. Experts have warned the country may have entered the 5th wave of Covid-19.

According to health authorities, Omicron spreads four times faster than the Delta variant which overwhelmed the health system of India and other countries in 2021.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Dr Zafar Mirza, former SAPM on health, said that cases of the new variant are likely to surge in January and February.

He said that the people should ensure ventilation at homes and offices, wear masks and avoid crowds.

 
