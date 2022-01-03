Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Booster shots from Monday, NCOC spells out conditions

You can get jabbed with a vaccine of your choice

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced that people aged over 30 years will be able to get booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines beginning Monday, January 3.

It has also explained other requirements.

Until now booster doses were being offered to people aged over 50 or to health workers. Other people who needed a booster shot had to pay Rs1,270.

An NCOC statement on Sunday said that you can get a booster jab if you are over 30 years old and your last dose of vaccine was administered six months ago.

People have been allowed to get jabbed by a vaccine of their choice.

“From [Monday] onwards, citizens over 30 years will be eligible for booster dose of their choice. Booster will be administered after 6 months gap from last dose,” the NCOC tweeted.

The announcement comes as Covid-19 cases rise in the country with many people testing positive for the Omicron variant.

The NCOC has urged people to follow SOPs, wear masks and ensure complete vaccination/booster dose if eligible “amid rising threat of Omicron.”

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday warned that there’s clear evidence of the beginning of another coronavirus wave in Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NCOC Omicron
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
booster shots, Covid-19 booster shots, booster dose, booster shot requirement,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.