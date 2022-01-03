Booster shots from Monday, NCOC spells out conditions

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced that people aged over 30 years will be able to get booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines beginning Monday, January 3.

It has also explained other requirements.

Until now booster doses were being offered to people aged over 50 or to health workers. Other people who needed a booster shot had to pay Rs1,270.

An NCOC statement on Sunday said that you can get a booster jab if you are over 30 years old and your last dose of vaccine was administered six months ago.

People have been allowed to get jabbed by a vaccine of their choice.

“From [Monday] onwards, citizens over 30 years will be eligible for booster dose of their choice. Booster will be administered after 6 months gap from last dose,” the NCOC tweeted.

Amid rising threat of Omicron, Please follow SOPs, wear mask and ensure complete vaccination/booster dose if eligible pic.twitter.com/9NkSfIwkaa — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 2, 2022

The announcement comes as Covid-19 cases rise in the country with many people testing positive for the Omicron variant.

The NCOC has urged people to follow SOPs, wear masks and ensure complete vaccination/booster dose if eligible “amid rising threat of Omicron.”

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday warned that there’s clear evidence of the beginning of another coronavirus wave in Pakistan.