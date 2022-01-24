At least 10 days of isolation required for Omicron: expert

Even after five days of isolation, one out of three patients can spread the virus and one needs to take all the precautions after completing 10 days of isolation, said Dr Faisal Mahmood, a specialist at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Pakistan reported more than 7,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day Monday. The national positivity rate jumped to a little over 12%. Eight people died on January 23.

Statistics 24 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,401

Positive Cases: 7195

Positivity %: 12.53%

Deaths :8

Patients on Critical Care: 1,113 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 24, 2022

According to Dr Faisal, in this wave, so far, every Covid patient was vaccinated but did not have a booster shot. “Secondly, people who went to social gatherings or weddings have contracted the virus,” he added.

While talking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, he said that the total number of cases is much higher than the reported ones as not everyone tests and cases are being reported from every age group.

The highest positivity rate was recorded in Karachi at 37.32% on Monday. According to the health department, in the last 24 hours, 3,180 cases were reported across Sindh of which 2,831 were from Karachi.

The Sindh government has decided to impose a micro-smart lockdown in dozens of Karachi neighborhoods after over 100 cases of Omicron variants were reported in Central and South districts.

At least 33 trainee doctors also tested positive at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

When asked about the severe covid cases, Dr Faisal Mahmood said the severity of cases has been reported in unvaccinated people, people above 60 years of age, and those with underlying health conditions.

He urged people to get the booster shots as soon as possible, keep wearing masks in public and avoid unnecessary social gatherings.

The positivity rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has also increased to 8.8% and 6.38%, respectively.

